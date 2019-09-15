White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said that the Trump administration won’t let “a bunch of liberals and socialists” use mass shootings carried out by “bad actors who should not have firearms in the first place” to take people’s guns from them.

Bill Hemmer — filling in for Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday — brought up how Trump had hinted at support for background checks before saying, “If this is a movement by the Democrats to take your guns away, then it’s never going to happen because we’re never going to let that happen.”

He asked Conway what gun control legislation Trump would support. She said, “The president has been actively engaged on the Second Amendment issue with the entire time.”

“We want this to be bipartisan,” Conway continued, “but we’re not going to allow bad actors who should not have firearms in the first place, who then murder innocent Americans, to be the excuse that a bunch of liberals and socialists have to confiscate firearms from law-abiding citizens who have legally procured them. And I’m not going to allow people who are constantly maligning and the writing our law enforcement to be in charge of public safety and public policy.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com