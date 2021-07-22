Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) offered some interesting remarks about the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday, suggesting that praying for people’s well-being in church could jeopardize their privacy.

MTP Daily fill-in host Garrett Haake pointed out that Cramer has not publicly stated whether he’s received the vaccine, and asked him how he discusses the issue with his constituents.

“I imagine a lot of folks in North Dakota would probably trust Kevin Cramer more than Anthony Fauci,” said Haake. “What do you think your responsibility is to those folks?”

Cramer replied, “People are very well informed. They don’t need to be lectured to. They certainly don’t need to be bullied. They respond more negatively than positively to that. And frankly, I prefer to listen to my constituents [rather] than lecture them and inform them. I inform them about what’s going on in Congress. I’m not a great informer what’s going on in their personal health care.”

He added that he thinks getting vaccinated is a “net gain,” but that some people have “legitimate questions about the vaccines.”

“What would qualify as a legitimate question about the vaccine?” asked Haake. “I am genuinely curious.”

Cramer said the vaccine “hasn’t been through the type of rigorous reviews that other vaccines have had,” adding, “So people being hesitant or wanting to wait to see how it plays out is perfectly logical to me.”

The senator went on to say, “I want to honor personal privacy by the way, which is also critical. We can’t pray for people’s healing in church anymore because it would out their health situations. So I don’t know why we should be outing everybody’s personal decisions on vaccinations.”

Haake seemed genuinely baffled.

“I’m not sure who’s telling you you can’t pray for people’s health in church, Senator Cramer,” he said. “You’re certainly welcome to pray for mine. I’ll pray for yours.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

