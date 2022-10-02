Kevin McCarthy Actually Hands Out Pamphlets to Fox & Friends Hosts to Try to Sell His Widely-Panned ‘Commitment to America’ Plan

When people give away presents, they usually do so out of a desire to gift something fun or useful or sentimental in some manner. But the present House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy brought to three Fox & Friends hosts on Sunday was none of those things, and was instead much more self-serving.

McCarthy joined Fox & Friends on Sunday to talk about the Republican Party’s “Commitment to America” platform ahead of the 2022 midterms. The platform outlines the policy interests that the GOP will pursue if they sweep the elections, and McCarthy had a super duper surprise for Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth at the top of the interview.

“I have a present for all of you: your own Commitment to America,” McCarthy announced. Sure enough, he drew three pamphlets from his suit jacket and handed them out to the hosts on the curvy couch.

From there, McCarthy waxed on and on about agenda’s cornerstones, demanding accountability for government officials, and leveling his usual policy criticisms at Democrats.

“This is everything you talk about on this coach,” McCarthy touted. “Change this country and put us on a new path. That’s what a Commitment to America does.”

Throughout McCarthy’s gushing over the plan, he never dove into the finer details of the platform which political critics on both sides of the aisle have described as vague and lacking specifics. Even Fox News’ Tucker Carlson found the Commitment unimpressive as he recently declared “there’s nothing real in it.”

“There’s not a single word in that document about the attacks on the American family that you see every day,” Carlson said on his show. “That’s at the center of most people’s concerns. How are my kids? Will they have a life that resembles mine? That was called the American Dream. Does it still exist?”

