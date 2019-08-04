House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared on Fox News to discuss the horrific El Paso and Dayton shootings with Maria Bartiromo, and he agreed with the Lieutenant Governor of Texas about the need to look at the video game industry.

Dan Patrick was on Fox earlier going off on violent video games after the El Paso shooting, saying, “How long are we going to ignore — at the federal level particularly — where they can do something about the video game industry.”

His comments about violent video games referenced a line about Call of Duty in a manifesto allegedly written by the shooter. Authorities are still investigating it the manifesto, which says, “This attack is a response to the

Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

McCarthy opened by telling Bartiromo, “No one in this country should fear going shopping or out on a Saturday night. These monsters that did this, based upon evil. We need to get the facts but we need to make sure we do not allow this ever to happen again.”

“I think it is responsible that we allow those law enforcement to do their job but when the job is done,” he continued, “we should come together as one, and find areas in ways that we can make sure that this does not happen again, but this is a sad day for this nation, and I know all will mourn together, but we will find how we solve this problem once we get all of the information.”

Bartiromo brought up Patrick’s comments about the tone on social media and violent video games. She asked, “What are your thoughts on that, in terms of understanding that words matter, and that when we’re talking to each other on social media or looking at video games where they’re using videos of characters with these weapons, is there a conversation to be had about that, about the tone that this country is using?”

“The idea of these video games, they dehumanize individuals to have a game of shooting individuals and others,” he said. “I’ve always felt that is a problem for future generations and others. We’ve watched from studies shown before what it does to individuals. When you look at these photos of how it took place, you can see the actions within video games and others.”

McCarthy has received criticism for this take, which has been expressed after mass shootings going back many years:

Nowhere did this shooter mention video games. The screed shows he had an encyclopedic knowledge of real-life guns, posted to a community of white nationalists, and wrote about doing this as part of a cause against immigration. https://t.co/Xp0rqvkSBs — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) August 4, 2019

I'd like to know what "studies" McCarthy is citing here because the science clearly shows violent video games are not linked to violent crime. https://t.co/OHKDy6QJBV https://t.co/0JIoXtoYST — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) August 4, 2019

if republican leaders are going to pretend that white nationalist ideology has nothing to do with these attacks the least they can do is find better talking points and not this 1990s-vintage nonsense https://t.co/y0YcXouxjh — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) August 4, 2019

