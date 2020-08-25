House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy laughed off the criticism of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaking at the RNC in a taped message from Jerusalem.

The State Department has said that he will speak in his “personal capacity,” but multiple current and former U.S. diplomats told NBC News they have serious concerns about the Secretary of State speaking at a political convention in the first place, particularly from abroad. Now a House Foreign Affairs subcommittee is investigating the speech, particularly after the release of internal State Department documents instructing employees what political activities they absolutely cannot participate in.

After Fox News’ Bret Baier played clips of criticism from Cory Booker and Nancy Pelosi, McCarthy laughed and said, “Mike Pompeo is doing this on his own time, no government funding is being spent.”

“This is on his own time, he is working, just is the job that he always does,” McCarthy continued. “So at any given moment, if you were to ask Mike Pompeo to do a video on his own, he would be somewhere in the world.”

“And I think that it’s good that we can hear about the work that he is doing… bringing our allies stronger together.”

