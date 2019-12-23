comScore
Kevin McCarthy Ripped For Accusing FBI of ‘Modern-Day Watergate’ Against Trump: ‘THIS IS A LIE’

By Caleb EcarmaDec 23rd, 2019, 10:04 am

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was ripped on Twitter after wildly claiming that the “FBI broke into President Trump’s campaign, spied on him, then tried to cover it up.”

“This is a modern-day Watergate,” wrote McCarthy in a tweet on Sunday that included a clip of a Fox News appearance in which he laid out his conspiracy theory.

While McCarthy did receive Twitter praise from the girlfriend of first-son Donald Trump Jr., many media figures took to the site to accuse the GOP leadership member of pushing propaganda and brazenly distorting the Justice Department’s inspector general report to advance a narrative favorable to Donald Trump.

The outrage against McCarthy’s comments was so widespread that #KremlinKevin became a top Twitter trend on Monday morning.

Check out a few of the reactions below:

