Kevin McCarthy Ripped For Accusing FBI of ‘Modern-Day Watergate’ Against Trump: ‘THIS IS A LIE’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was ripped on Twitter after wildly claiming that the “FBI broke into President Trump’s campaign, spied on him, then tried to cover it up.”

“This is a modern-day Watergate,” wrote McCarthy in a tweet on Sunday that included a clip of a Fox News appearance in which he laid out his conspiracy theory.

While McCarthy did receive Twitter praise from the girlfriend of first-son Donald Trump Jr., many media figures took to the site to accuse the GOP leadership member of pushing propaganda and brazenly distorting the Justice Department’s inspector general report to advance a narrative favorable to Donald Trump.

The silence & apathy from the fake news tells everything you need to know about the media’s ridiculously biased campaign against @realDonaldTrump. Thankfully we have strong leaders like @GOPLeader fighting back! The truth matters, and if the media won’t share it, we will! https://t.co/ogfRD2bt9U — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 23, 2019

The outrage against McCarthy’s comments was so widespread that #KremlinKevin became a top Twitter trend on Monday morning.

Check out a few of the reactions below:

They’re like characters from “The Death of Stalin,” aren’t they? https://t.co/nEu9G4SK0H — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 22, 2019

You see, it’s like merit badges in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, except that instead of earning them by doing good deeds, with IMPOTUS @realDonaldTrump you earn them by telling lies to the public for his benefit, the bigger the better. #IMPOTUS https://t.co/5knXkgxv27 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) December 23, 2019

This incendiary accusation isn’t supported by IG report or even logic – the FBI announced investigations into Clinton in heat of 2016 but not Trump. McCarthy once privately told fellow Republicans that he believed Trump was on Kremlin payroll. He later said he was joking. https://t.co/7ia82d1QhJ — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) December 23, 2019

THIS IS A LIE

Why would @GOPLeader go on tv and choose to tell this lie? https://t.co/lLTBWRpMOk — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) December 23, 2019

So the House Majority Leader is admitting he can’t read? That or he’s just cool with playing the lying game. https://t.co/aPch54bNRx — Sam Vinograd (@sam_vinograd) December 22, 2019

Now why would @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy lie about the findings of the IG Report – findings concluding that the Russian interference investigation was PROPERLY opened. Well, he was taking money from Lev Parnas . . . https://t.co/1EPc9lpN4V pic.twitter.com/DOiIHQ0Fqn — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 23, 2019

I hope everyone reads this tweet from @GOPLeader. Every word is a provable lie. Kevin, this is not Russia. If your best defense is this Russian style tweet, then you have NO defense. https://t.co/yNHMFi3rNl — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) December 23, 2019

All lies. — Frank Figliuzzi (@FrankFigliuzzi1) December 23, 2019

.@GOPLeader How can you lie like that with a straight face? You know that simply is not so https://t.co/7w7zykjEzD — West Wing Reports (@WestWingReport) December 23, 2019

Even if this was true, and it isn’t, what does that possibly have to do with whether the president should be impeached? Trump is being judged based on what Trump did, not on his fairytales about the FBI, Hunter Biden, Obama or anyone else. https://t.co/C5Wy8cUqPX — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 23, 2019

1. This is not true.

2. This is the highest ranking Republican in the House.

3. It’s going to lead to violence, though probably not widespread until the next major economic downturn. https://t.co/rmn9jH0R45 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) December 23, 2019

That’s not what the IG report found, but modern Republicanism requires pretending to be a victim. https://t.co/oSuGkyzBFK — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) December 22, 2019

