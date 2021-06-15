House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) went off on President Joe Biden by complaining about his comments on domestic politics while he’s still on his diplomatic tour through Europe.

McCarthy spoke to Fox & Friends on Tuesday, where he was asked for his thoughts on how Biden’s efforts have gone so far.

“Well I remember past presidents who believe politics end at the water’s edge, but apparently, President Biden doesn’t believe that,” McCarthy said. “He complained about Republicans but he complemented Putin. I think he kind of has this backwards.”

McCarthy was referring to Biden’s news conference from NATO Headquarters in Brussels, where the president said the GOP was “fractured” and “diminished” and its pro-Donald Trump factions are “a significant minority of the American people. The House Minority Leader rejected those assessments by pointing to infighting amongst the Democrats, but he mostly stuck to denouncing Biden as a weak president ahead of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

I’m concerned about what he’s going to do here with Putin, because think about this. America’s worse off because of Biden’s weakness…We are currently in a crisis based upon Biden’s weakness. Had he literally done nothing when he went into office, America would be stronger today.

At one point, Steve Doocy pointed out that when Trump was in office, the former president was criticized multiple times for attacking his domestic political enemies during his engagements overseas. However, Doocy mostly complained that “the mainstream media didn’t call [Biden] out” for his comments like they did with Trump out of favoritism.

When Trump did it, Politico, NBC, New York Times all blasted Trump for doing it because Trump actually, you know, said some things about Biden, and then Biden blasted Trump when he was a candidate. But there is no curiosity by the media about the different things that Joe Biden is doing because it seems like the narrative they want is Joe Biden is over on the world stage and he is charming the pants off of everybody.

Watch above, via Fox News.

