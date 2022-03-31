The co-hosts of The View discussed Thursday Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s (R-NC) recent remarks that he was invited to a Washington “orgy” and that he has seen drug use among D.C. elites.

The conversation started off with a series of clips of Cawthorn’s remarks and a discussion of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling Cawthorn that he has “lost trust” in him.

Conservative guest co-host Tara Setmayer ripped into Cawthorn over his many scandals during his short time in office.

“Madison Cawthorn is reckless. He’s an embarrassment, and his own delegation is speaking out against him which is rare,” she began.

“He has a primary coming up on May 17th. There are eight people running against him. It’s a Republican district, so Democrats, sorry, you don’t have a chance there. But, he has some trouble. This needs to happen because you can’t have somebody running around — this is not his only transgression. He has numerous transgressions besides just being a moron,” Setmayer continued.

“He’s a useful idiot. There’s video of him beating up a tree. His idea of masculinity is just very twisted because he clearly has some arrested development in his emotional growth here,” she went on.

“The fact Republicans are speaking out against his own and McCarthy saying, ‘you lost my trust.’ Big deal, but that is a big deal when it comes to how Republicans normally treat their own in a primary. So there is a chance that Madison Cawthorn could get voted out of there,” she concluded.

“He was in a deep sleep, Kevin McCarthy,” jumped in Joy Behar.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene said hurricanes were caused by Jewish space lasers,” Behar continued as someone jumped in to correct her saying “forest fires.”

“That’s an anti-semitic remark right there. So how come he didn’t call her out on that?” Behar asked.

“Because he’s a wimp, Kevin McCarthy is a wimp,” responded Setmayer.

“How come this got him?” Behar pushed back. “He’s afraid of his own base,” Setmayer hit back.

Sunny Hostin then mentioned that McCarthy has also ignored the sexual harassment allegations against Cawthorn as well as the federal investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and the many controversies surrounding Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

“’ll tell you why. It’s called politics, and Kevin Mccarthy has every waking moment of his political life, he’s dreamed of being speaker of the house. I’m telling you right now Kevin McCarthy will never be speaker of the house.” argued Setmayer.

“How do you know?” asked Behar.

“He’ll not get enough of the Republican base together to vote for him, and he can’t lose the Putin-wing, the Trump-wing of the Republican party which is Marjorie Taylor Greene, Boebert, Matt Gaetz. They will stage a coup against him, and he needs all of their votes. That’s why he’s doing this now. He knows now, if they go too far, he’s going to lose the other guys,” Setmayer explained.

“It’s pure political cynicism, and it really is disgusting and this is why people hate politics,” Setmayer concluded.

“What is happening? What the hell is happening in this country?” jumped in Whoopi Goldberg.

The conversation continued and Goldberg jumped back in, asking again, “What is happening in this country? What is it that we’re missing?”

“Because I don’t remember ever having adults act this way. Whether they were Congresspeople, Senators, it doesn’t matter. What is happening?” Goldberg continued.

Hostin blamed the “debasement of our culture” on Trump, while Setmayer disagreed and said, “it started in the ’90s.” Goldberg ended the segment on a light note, saying, “It’s kind of kooky.”

Watch the full clip above, via ABC.

