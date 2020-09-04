Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father President Donald Trump infamously clashed with in 2016, appeared on MSNBC Friday to call out Trump’s alleged comments in an Atlantic report about fallen soldiers.

Khan told Joy Reid the comments are very revelatory about the president’s sou, saying, “By his accounting, self-sacrifice does not make sense. Love of country does not make sense. According to Trump, the winners in life are those that put themselves before all, and the losers are those that don’t. What kind of soul this man has. His life is a testament to selfishness.”

Khan called out Trump on the subject of sacrifice in his famous 2016 DNC convention speech calling out the then-candidate and memorializing his son Humayun Khan, who was killed while serving in Iraq.

He added Friday night, “Donald Trump told us who he is by disrespecting our heroes. He is incapable of uerstanding service, valor, and courage. His soul cannot conceive of integrity and honor. Service to country, selfless service. His soul is that of a coward.”

Khan repeated that comment and added, “This is not who we are. We honor our men and women serving, we honor and his soul is that of a coward the way he has disrespected our heroes. And I pay tribute to men and women, those serving Tay and their families. Those who have

Reid asked Khan if he’s “concerned that Donald Trump would not care to protect our troops given the way he feels.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

