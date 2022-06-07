Kid Rock Refuses to Apologize for Vulgar Tirade Against Oprah, Joy Behar: ‘Drunk Man’s Words are a Sober Man’s Thoughts’

Conservative musician Kid Rock is owning and refusing to apologize to a vulgar, drunken rant he went on at his own Nashville, Tennessee bar against left-leaning public figures such as Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar.

Appearing on the latest episode of Tucker Carlson Originals, which can be viewed on Fox Nation, Rock declared, “a drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts, I own what I said.”

Rock added that he doesn’t “apologize to anybody” and said he’s still not an “Oprah Winfrey fan.”

“I got drunk and fuckin’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] ‘fuck Oprah,” he recalled.

The rant was captured in 2019 and posted by TMZ. Rock took the stage at his own honky tonk and instead of doing what most would expect and launching into a hit song or two, he drunkenly went after Winfrey and Behar, repeatedly saying “fuck” both of them.

Rock’s senses were so to the wind he attempted to also blast comedian Kathy Griffin for controversially holding up a mock version of then-President Donald Trump’s decapitated head, but instead said Kathy Lee Gifford, a television host he said he’s been friendly with over the years.

“I was trying to go after Kathy Griffin you know, for holding up Trump’s head, but I’m so out of it I’m like ‘fuck Kathie Lee Gifford,'” Rock told Carlson.

Rock’s openness is to be expected from the musician as he’s referred to himself as “uncancelable.” In a section of his interview with Carlson that previously aired, Rock exclaimed that he is no longer beholden to any record companies or other institutions that he be threatened by.

“There’s nobody I’m beholden to. No record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try,” the Joe Dirt star said.

In the “Life of a Rockstar” episode of Carlson’s show, Rock shows the Fox News host his Nashville home and takes him to Big Rock’s Honky Tonk & Steakhouse, where the original rant happened.

