Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade called into The Faulkner Focus from the set of his radio show on Wednesday to discuss Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) loss in her GOP primary.

“First of all, Liz Cheney, is she the one to keep Donald Trump out?” asked Harris Faulkner, noting Cheney’s opposition to Trump was the key factor on Tuesday night.

“Obviously not. I mean, she lost by about 30 or 40 points in a place she won with 70% of the vote last time,” Kilmeade responded.

“I mean, I think Liz Cheney did something that Senator [Bill] Cassidy and Senator [Lisa] Murkowski and others didn’t do. She voted to impeach. That’s one thing. But she actually leads the impeachment. I mean, she’s ahead of Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and Adam Schiff in terms of despising Donald Trump,” Kilmeade argued.

“Something snapped in Liz Cheney after January 6th,” he added after jabbing Cheney over her work on the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“But to meet with James Goldston of ABC, the one who’s literally producing the January 6th hearings, who she spent countless hours editing these packages together to sell America on how bad Trump is, and then to meet with him for the concession speech as they pick Jackson, Wyoming, overlooking these beautiful mountains and wonderful landscape in a jeans jacket, she’s producing again,” charged Kilmeade.

“The concession speech was produced by a guy from the January 6th hearing. Makes everything seem so contrived,” Kilmeade concluded.

“That is a detail that is very salacious,” jumped in Harris.

“Right. And it’s just inauthenticity, almost like the Inflation Reduction Act. We know it’s nothing to do with reducing inflation,” added Kilmeade.

Kilmeade went on to argue that Republicans who ignored Trump — instead of criticizing him — have had better success than Cheney.

“We’re getting used to the head fake, but you could use it for your advantage. The ones that survived, the Brian Kemps, Brian Kemp as governor of Georgia was attacked by Donald Trump almost every day for a while, he never engaged, ‘Hey, I got. I got a state to run,’” continued Kilmeade.

“That’s how you keep your job and stay Republican and win,” Kilmeade added.

In recent months, Cheney won over many of her traditional critics in the media and the Democratic Party, who praised her for standing on principle and showing “political bravery” in her willingness to lose a race rather than pander.

“That’s how you do it. Liz Cheney says, ‘No, no, I’m going to take him on,’” he added.

“But I will, personally, I don’t think you have to make a choice and say I either like Trump or like Bush and Cheney,” Kilmeade added, noting he has a lot of “respect” for the Bush and Cheney families. He concluded by noting Cheney “was here for a long time,” referring to Cheney’s long relationship with Fox News, and added, “You know how smart she is, how confident she is.”

