Kimmel Guest Host Billy Eichner Relentlessly Mocks Lindsey Graham With His Dem Opponent

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Actor Billy Eichner stepped in for Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday night and relentlessly mocked Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) with his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison — comparing the senator to Kylie Jenner and a popstar trying to stay relevant.

“My next guest is hoping to send Lindsey Graham off into a very unhappy retirement at Shady Pines.” Eichner joked before introducing Harrison, quickly asking him why he would be the first South Carolina Democrat elected to Senate since 1998.

Harrison explained that people doubted he would be able to beat a Senator who has “been there for 25 years,” especially one “who flies around on Air Force One and golfs with the president of the United States.” He then added that people have been questioning his ability throughout his life — noting that his campaign has raised more money than Graham’s in both quarters and that he is essentially tied with the Senator in the polls.

“We’re going to beat him,” he said. “We’re going to close the chapter on what I call the ‘old South,’ which Lindsey is a relic of, and we’re going to start our own new chapter, a ‘new South,’ that’s bold, inclusive and diverse. I feel it. I feel the energy on the ground with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents who are just fed up with Lindsey Graham.”

Eichner and Harrison agreed that Graham is more focused on himself and his power than on the people of South Carolina — remarking on his failure to hold an in-person town hall in three years.

The actor pointed out that Graham was once a critic of President Donald Trump before becoming an ally, and quoted an interview he did with The New York Times last year, during which he claimed he just wanted to stay “relevant.”

“And I thought, relevant? That’s not something a politician describes themselves as being,” Eichner said. “Relevant is, like, what a pop star worries about. Relevant is what Meghan Trainor worries about or, you know, Kylie Jenner. That’s not something that a politician should be thinking about, you know what I mean?”

“It’s a sad statement,” Harrison added. “Because relevance for me is making sure that all the kids that grew up the way that I did, poor and having all these barriers in front of them, can live the American Dream.”

Watch above, via Youtube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]