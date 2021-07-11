Kinzinger Calls on GOP Leaders to Encourage Vaccines and Condemn ‘Garbage Politicians’ Playing on Fears

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) wants Republican leaders in Congress to be much more vocal calling out the anti-vaccine “garbage” in their party.

President Joe Biden talked about door-to-door vaccine outreach last week, and in response some Republicans flipped out, with Marjorie Taylor Greene making another Nazi-era comparison and Madison Cawthorn saying this means the government could “take your guns” and Bibles next.

CNN’s Jake Tapper spoke with Kinzinger on State of the Union Sunday and asked him about comments like those.

“It’s absolute insanity,” Kinzinger said.

He emphasized that what Biden actually said was that “we’re willing to come to your house to give you the vaccine” and “at no point” was anyone saying they’re going to force vaccines on people.

“This is outrage politics that is being played by my party and it’s going to get Americans killed,” Kinzinger continued.

If you are a Republican voter, do not listen to people like Marjorie Taylor Greene. The vaccine is safe. Covid is real. Get vaccinated. Because if you’re going to listen to the outrage — by the way, in March, she’s bragging about Donald Trump creating the vaccine and now she’s saying basically the vaccine is going to kill you. I call on Leader McCarthy, I call on every leader in the Republican party to stand up, say ‘get vaccinated,’ and to call out these garbage politicians. These absolute clown politicians playing on your vaccine fears for their own selfish gain.

You can watch above, via CNN.

