Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) announced his intention to vote in favor of stripping Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of her Congressional committee assignments for her years of abhorrent comments.

In an interview with CNN’s John Berman on Thursday, Kinzinger was asked about the House Republican Conference meeting where Liz Cheney survived the attempt to remove her from her leadership position after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. Greene was also a major subject of the meeting, and Kinzinger had a dismal view of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s decision not to take punitive action against the congresswoman for her conspiracy theories and past remarks.

Kinzinger declined to go in depth about what happened during the conference, but he confirmed reporting on the meeting as he expressed disappointment in his colleagues who clapped for Greene. When asked how he expects to vote, he said “I intend to vote for” pulling Greene’s assignments.

The only thing that could change is if today she comes out and publicly shows that she has moved on, contriteness. That takes eating a lot of humble pie and it’s probably going to hurt her fundraising base, so I’m not sure that’s going to happen because I think a lot of this kind of boisterousness on her part is to get a bunch of Twitter followers and to raise launch of money. If she does that publicly today, you know, then I reserve the right to vote against the resolution on the floor. Otherwise, I do intend to vote to remove her from her from her committees, and I think it should have been done by the Republicans.

Watch above, via CNN.

