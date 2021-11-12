Kinzinger Says Bannon Indictment Should Send ‘Chilling Message’ to Others Not to Defy January 6 Committee

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) said Friday the indictment of Steve Bannon should send a “chilling message” to anyone else thinking about defying the January 6 committee.

Bannon was indicted for contempt of Congress after defying the committee’s subpoena. This is the first indictment of an individual who has defied the committee, and it came hours after Mark Meadows similarly refused to show up at his deposition.

Kinzinger told Jake Tapper the Bannon indictment is “great news” because “it sends an important message to future invited witnesses”:

You cannot ignore Congress. The reality is you may not like it. You may not like the investigation. You may think nothing wrong was done, but you’re not going to be able to avoid it, and that is important for the people of the United States to be able to have their voice heard, to be able to get answers through Congress. This is certainly a good thing, and I hope it sends a chilling message to anybody else that was going to follow through like this.

At one point Tapper asked if the committee would be killed if Republicans re-take the House in the midterms.

“I think there is absolutely no doubt that would happen,” Kinzinger said.

He even said that many of his fellow Republicans “agree that we need answers” but cannot publicly say so.

Tapper asked if the information the committee has received is pointing them towards the conclusion “there was a conspiracy” leading up to January 6.

“I don’t want to get too much into obviously what we’ve found,” Kinzinger said, “because we want to present this in a comprehensive way, I’ll say our eyes are being opened to a lot of things, not just on the front of what happened domestically but things like misinformation being pushed by other countries. But that will all be revealed as we have the answers in due time.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

