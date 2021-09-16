Kinzinger Wants GOP to Denounce ‘Milita-ism’: ‘Overthrow-the-Government Fetish’ from People Who Never Served and ‘Play Dress-Up’

Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R- IL) is fed up with the “overthrow-the-government fetish” from militia groups.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked him Thursday morning about new polling from the network that over 3/4ths of Republicans believe the big lie about the 2020 election.

Kinzinger said he thinks part of this is the GOP base looking at leaders in Washington either staying silent or going along with the big lie.

Donald Trump lost the election, but the former president and a number of GOP allies have continued to push false claims about the outcome. Just last week Trump was still pushing that nonsense on TV.

Keilar brought up the temporary fencing around the Capitol over concerns around the “Justice for J6” rally on Saturday in support of people who were arrested over the Capitol riots.

“What do you think it would be like to be sitting in the House chamber next to a member of Congress who supported, at a rally, people who had broken into or tried to break into the House chamber?” she asked.

Kinzinger invoked the Oath Keepers in his response:

They are all about the overthrow of the federal government. When we talk about things like vaccines, door to door vaccines, and you have this ominous “they’re going to come jamb a vaccine in your arm, and murder your family”… No, all the federal government’s talking about is, ‘Hey, if we can make it convenient for you to be healthy, let’s do that.’ Now all of a sudden these groups are like “overthrow the government.” This overthrow-the-government fetish that exists, I don’t understand it except there’s a lot of bored people out there that probably never served a day in their life in the military and get to go play dress-up.

“You cannot be against the Constitution and also somehow swear to the Constitution that you’re going to protect it. It’s bullcrap,” he continued.

“If we have to have this fence put up every time somebody that hates the federal government goes and rallies, it is time for the Republican party to denounce militia-ism.”

