Pentagon spokesman John Kirby would not say if the U.S. believes Russian military forces have taken a position to attack Ukraine on Monday, but he did say he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin could strike at any moment.

The Defense Department updated reporters on Monday about the tense situation in Eastern Europe, just days after White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated his belief that such an invasion was imminent.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated earlier in the day that Ukrainians are expecting an invasion on Wednesday.

Those close to Zelensky later claimed the president made the comment in jest.

Kirby addressed reporters on Monday afternoon about the potential for an invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Kirby’s answers during an exchange with Fox News reporter Jennifer Griffin offered little clarity on the matter.

Griffin asked, “Are you still suggesting that Putin has not taken the decision to invade Ukraine?”

Kirby said that they do not believe that Putin has made a final determination yet as to whether Russian troops will invade.

Citing Zelensky’s comment about a Wednesday strike, Griffin asked: “How do you reconcile saying Putin hasn’t taken a decision, but an invasion is happening on the 16th.”

“I’m not going to talk about specific intelligence assessments, I think you can understand that,” Kirby responded. “We have said for a while now that military action could happen any day.”

He was clear that they have been sharing information with Ukrain directly, including the Pentagon’s “deep concern” and said it’s “entirely possible” that Putin could “move with little to no warning.”

Citing Sullivan’s previous comments, Kirby added:

And you heard from the national security adviser making it clear that it certainly could happen before the end of the Olympics, maybe even this week. We have shared with our allies and partners, and that includes Ukraine. Our assessment of the information that that we’ve been receiving and certainly have reflected in those conversations our deep concern about the continued capabilities that Mr. Putin has in his has. It is backing call. So I won’t get into a specific date. I don’t think that would be smart. I would just tell you that it is entirely possible that he could move with little to no warning.

Kirby then conveyed that President Joe Biden is prepared to slap encomium sanctions on Russia, while he also noted that NATO’s North Atlantic Council would ultimately decide whether to activate the NATO response force.

“That’s not something that that the United States would unilaterally call into being,” Kirby said. “I will only add this, and this is why a couple of weeks ago, we talked about making our contribution to the response force more ready. And so we’ve done that. And one of the messages that the secretary will carry with them, to NATO is that our contribution to the NATO response force, should it be called, should it be activated, they’ll be ready to go.”

Griffin then asked Kirby, “You do not see evidence that his forces have moved into attack positions?”

“I’m not going to talk about what specifically we’re seeing on the ground when it comes to unit by unit,” Kirby said. “What I would tell you is that we continue to see him advance his readiness and improve his capabilities and provide himself more options should he decide to take another — to take military action in Ukraine.”

Watch the clip above.

