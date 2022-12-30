Kirk Cameron Blasts ‘Woke Libraries’ for Hosting ‘Drag Queen Story Hours’ But Not Letting Him Promote His Biblical Children’s Book

Kirk Cameron may soon be suing “woke libraries” for refusing to allow him to promote his biblical children’s book.

Cameron joined Fox News anchor Julie Banderas on Friday to discuss pushback against his new book, As You Grow. According to the Growing Pains star, over 50 libraries have refused to allow him to host events promoting his book, something he takes issue with specifically because these same libraries host drag queen story time events.

According to Cameron, his book is full of “biblical wisdom and the fruit of the spirit, which is love, joy, kindness gentleness, faithfulness, self control.”

Banderas called Cameron’s latest controversy the “battle” of his life.

The actor at one point also pulled out a copy of the Constitution and declared he’s prepared to take dozens of libraries to court.

Banderas at one point read an email to the Scarsdale Library in New York from Cameron’s publisher. The email said the actor would speak on the “harmful effects of woke ideologies, specifically CRT and the transgender agenda.”

Cameron took issue with the fact that Scarsdale agreed to his event, but is not promoting it. They are, however, promoting drag queen-led story readings.

“And they are sponsoring and paying for and promoting drag queen story hours for children, but we don’t even get a mention on the website calendar,” Cameron said.

The actor told Megyn Kelly earlier this month he is willing to take to the courts over his book tour.

“If they don’t change their minds and want to continue to exclude certain viewpoints, I’m prepared to exert my constitutional rights in court,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com