Kirsten Gillibrand Torches Jared Kushner for Downplaying Russian Meddling: ‘What He Said is an Outrage’

Demoractic 2020 candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) went after Jared Kushner on Tuesday ,after the White House adviser devalued Russia’s efforts to help President Donald Trump win the 2016 election.

The New York senator appeared on MSNBC Tuesday to express her view that Robert Mueller‘s conclusions as they relate to obstruction of justice present legitimate grounds to pursue impeachment of President Donald Trump. At one point, Andrea Mitchell asked Gillibrand to react to Kushner, who spoke at the 2019 TIME 100 Summit and said the Russia investigations were “more harmful” to America than Russia’s actual election interference.

“Oh my God,” Gillibrand said in exasperation. “He clearly hasn’t read the report himself. What he said is an outrage.”

Gillibrand went on to say that “for [Kushner] to make light of a foreign adversary purposely trying to undermine our elections is untenable. I’m gravely concerned that this administration continues to not take this seriously and those statements are highly inappropriate.”

The senator also discussed her new campaign promise to not pursue or use any information that might’ve been hacked or stolen by foreign entities during the 2020 election.

I pledge not to accept stolen or hacked materials from foreign actors, and I urge all other presidential candidates to do the same. Join me in calling on the rest of the 2020 field to help defend our elections from foreign interference: https://t.co/KNLnzI1KJw — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 23, 2019

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com