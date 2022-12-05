Karine Jean-Pierre Says Trump’s Own Officials Disproved His ‘Big Lie’ When Asked About His Call to Terminate the Constitution

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said former President Donald Trump’s own Justice Department and the judges he appointed disproved his claims the 2020 election was stolen from him.

She made the comment on Monday’s daily press briefing after she was asked about comments Trump made over the weekend on social media that called for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution.

On Truth Social, Trump fumed a new election must be held or he should be installed as the “RIGHTFUL WINNER:”

So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great “Founders” did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!

Jean-Pierre was asked about the comment during her briefing.

“He is a declared candidate, so I want to be careful to how I respond to someone who has declared in 2024,” she said. “It’s an irony that he says this because ultimately it was proven by the Trump administration’s Homeland Security officials to be the most secure of all time.”

Jean-Pierre said not only did DHS reject Trump’s claims but so did his attorney general and “over 80 federal judges of whom were nominated by Donald Trump himself.”

“So in 2022, the American people came together these past midterms and utterly rejected the dangerous conspiracy that we have been hearing – the big lie – that we have been hearing from the former president,” she said.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com