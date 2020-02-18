Senator Amy Klobuchar got some attention last week for not being able to name the president of Mexico during a Telemundo interview.

Tom Steyer wasn’t able to ID President Andrés Manuel López Obrador either.

Pete Buttigieg did know the president’s name and took a shot at Klobuchar at a campaign event, remarking it shows there’s “more to being prepared than how many years you spent in Washington.”

During tonight’s CNN town hall, Anderson Cooper asked her about the flub and Buttigieg’s comment.

Klobuchar started by emphatically saying Obrador’s name before saying, “For what it’s worth, I had been in the Senate all day. We had six votes, and including a resolution to be a check on the president… And I got on a plane and got there I think at midnight my time, and had a fast interview and then did two forums after that. I think ending at about 2 or 3 in the morning. So such is life.”

Regarding Buttigieg’s comments, Klobuchar responded, “This isn’t like a game of jeopardy. This is about to me experience and I have so much respect for him and his experience. But my experience is different. I have been in the Senate. I have passed over 100 bills as the lead Democrat. I think that matters. Most importantly, I have been able to win in rural and suburban districts. I have been able to win with independents and Republicans… and bring people with me.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

