Former Deputy National Security Adviser KT McFarland joined Martha McCallum on Friday’s The Story to discuss the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

McFarland started the conversation off by saying, “A couple of things. Number 1, I don’t think Vladimir Putin wants to invade.”

“If he can get his objectives, keep Ukraine out of NATO, emasculate NATO, that NATO countries are disagreeing how they should respond to Russia, then he’s achieved his objective,” McFarland explained.

McFarland continued, explaining Putin’s limitations in actually invading Ukraine:

If Biden is right and if the White House is talking about tanks crossing borders and Vladimir Putin does that, he will trigger a response. I don’t think the United States gets involved militarily, but the response will be within NATO countries in the area, maybe to get more economic assistance, more military assistance, but will also be primarily within the Ukraine. If there is a guerilla warfare combination in Ukraine, guerilla warfare in addition to tanks moving across the border, actual Ukrainian military fighting, it will be messy and bloody. There will be body bags going back to Moscow.

“That is not a good look for Vladimir Putin, he doesn’t need this right now. He can achieve his objectives without going to war,” she concluded.

“I think in part, maybe President Biden is setting up his own Cuban missile crisis. If all this talk is about the Russians are going to take tanks across the border and then it doesn’t happen, President Biden can say great diplomatic achievement, ‘we prevented World War III,’” McFarland explained, suggesting that Biden has raised the bar of invasion to mean “tanks and troops across the border” so that he can take credit for it not happening.

McFarland went on to explain why she thinks the U.S. is sending more troops to the region.

“Frankly, they are there as an evacuation force. The last thing President Biden needs is another Kabul in Kyiv,” referencing Biden’s disastrous evacuation from Afghanistan last summer.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

