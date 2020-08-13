Kudlow Says Talks With Democrats Failed Because of Unacceptable Requests Like ‘Voting Rights and Aid to Aliens’

President Donald Trump’s top economic advis0r Larry Kudlow claimed that talks with Democrats regarding the coronavirus stimulus deal failed because the “liberal left wish list,” including “voting rights and aid to aliens,” was unacceptable.

CNBC’s Jim Cramer asked Kudlow if there is a chance the U.S. would not need any additional stimulus and questioned the limits of the nation’s borrowing power.

Kudlow assured Cramer that they haven’t hit the nation’s limit yet, adding, “we’re sensitive to the fact that we’re doing so much heavy borrowing, but, again, with ultra low interest rates, whatever, 60 basis points on the ten year, you have to borrow this is the time to borrow it’s an emergency situation and we have to reinvest that money into the American economy.”

He went on to praise Trump’s payroll tax cut, noting that the executive order it will benefit the unemployed and grant millions of Americans a $1,100 wage hike for the rest of the year. Kudlow went on to detail the president’s plans regarding the eviction moratorium and explained that they’re working on ensuring citizens do not find themselves homeless amid the pandemic.

Kudlow then detailed the clash between the president and the Democratic Party, claiming that their asks for “voting rights” and “aid to aliens” were just too big to accept.

“President Trump has acted forcefully because we couldn’t reach a deal with the Democrats,” he said. “They are asking for too much money, $3.5 trillion, we have already spent over $3 trillion so much of the Democratic asks are really liberal left wish lists because, you know, voting rights and aid to aliens and so forth, that’s not our game and the president can’t accept that kind of deal.”

“Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is like you, an optimist, I know he, like you, favors small business is there a possibility for a small deal, in other words, something that would carry over the people that you have taught me to mean the most toward the strength of the economy, which is that small businessperson do you think that there’s a way that a deal could be crafted that would just help those people in the interim?” Cramer asked, ignoring Kudlow’s claim that “voting rights” were a radical request.

Kudlow noted that they are not able to specifically help that demographic right now, but agreed that small businesses strengthen the economy and said he would be happy to extend the Payroll Protection Program (PPP).

“There’s no question that that would be helpful as a backstop. The other thing, Jimmy, is we’ve got $105 billion here marked in our asks for school openings related to Covid improvements that are necessary to get the schools open, get the kids back to school,” he added. “They have a very, very low case race as you know we would love to get that through. We actually had a higher ask than the Democrats initially that’s another one, the small business piece and the only school piece.”

Watch above, via CNBC.

