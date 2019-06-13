Kurt Andersen: Trump is a ‘Truth-Teller About Confessing His Immorality and Thuggishness’

The cable news ecosphere has been rife with Trump critics offering banal punditry for years. But the OG Trump caricaturist, Kurt Andersen, appeared on Morning Joe Thursday morning and dropped knowledge on Trump’s consistent penchant for lying…AND telling the truth.

(Record scratch sound effect) Wha…?

As Founding Editor of the wildly influential Spy Magazine, Andersen is credited for coining the term “short-fingered vulgarian” to describe Donald Trump, who was a consistent subject of mockery and derision for the seminal magazine that existed throughout most of the 80s and early 90s.

Appearing on Morning Joe hot after Trump had been interviewed by GMA’s George Stephanopoulos, in which the president defensively proclaimed that he was “actually a very honest guy,” Andersen noted that “we all think of him as this reckless, compulsive liar, which of course he is.”

Andersen then offered his keen insight into Trump’s psyche, by also proclaiming that ‘he is also a compulsive, reckless truth teller.’ He then cited examples in support of his thesis: “Yeah I’m a bigot” or telling Lester Holt he fired James Comey to get rid of the “Russia thing,” admitting he’d like to date his daughter Ivanka.”

While ultimately it was an example of Psychology 101, it was a new and unique angle on Trump’s unique psyche that landed with Andersen saying of Trump, “he’s a truth-teller about confessing his immorality and thuggishness.”

Andersen is the author of the book Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire, among many other books.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com