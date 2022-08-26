Kushner’s Mom Asked Him If He Colluded with Russia After Former Friend Chuck Schumer Was ‘Telling Everybody I Was Going to Be Indicted’

Jared Kushner’s own mother asked him if he was colluding with Russia, the former White House official revealed to Newsmax on Friday.

While discussing his new book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Kushner was asked about the FBI raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and whether he believed the former president could eventually be indicted. According to Kushner, it’s just “more of them trying to get Trump,” something he experienced when the former president was being accused of colluding with Russia.

Kushner said his own mom asked him if he had colluded with Russia after reading numerous articles online and hearing former friend Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) telling everyone that her son was going to prison.

“She’s reading articles online. Chuck Schumer and my parents, you know they used to be friends and we were Democrats and he’s going around the upper east side telling everybody that I’m going to be indicted. I’m going to go to prison because I colluded with Russia, which was crazy,” he said.

His mother did not call him after the recent FBI raid, which Kushner believes will ultimately lead to nothing as Russia collusion theories did.

“I think what you’re seeing now it’s just more of them trying to get trump. you know, first, they promised he was a Russian spy, and now they’re going after paperwork,” he said.

The FBI raided Trump’s property to retrieve allegedly classified documents Trump kept from the White House. The former president has denied any wrongdoing and referred to the search warrant approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland as “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Trump has made numerous posts on Truth Social about the raid since it happened, saying this week he doesn’t believe President Joe Biden’s claim that he knew nothing of the raid before it occurred.

