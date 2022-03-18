Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Calls Russian Propaganda ‘Bullsh*t’ Live on MSNBC

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said “bullsh*t” live on MSNBC on Friday regarding Russian propaganda about Ukraine.

“You’ve described Ukrainians and Russians, your brothers, these are brother nations. Can you imagine being able to make peace with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin still in charge of Russia on that other side of that border,” asked MTP Daily host Chuck Todd.

“Russians use media as propaganda. They liars. They explain some bad things about Ukraine…it’s liar. It’s liar because, for example, myself, I am…mayor of capital of Ukraine,” said Klitschko. “I have nothing against Russian nationality because in my body, half my blood is Russian because my mom is Russian.”

Referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, “We have, for example, our president, he has a Jewish background.”

Klitschko went on to say:

It’s not about nationality, it’s about the wars, it’s about their aggressive politics of Russia … regarding Ukraine. And right now, the population in Russia, some from propaganda, they explain daily, 24 hours liar, everything, I’m sorry, bullsh*t about Ukraine and liar from morning to evening and explain they’re not true information to give to anyone. We try to give, it’s very important, the media is much more important than the weapons and … good example, Russian TV channel Russia Today have budget much more than budget of capital of Ukraine. More than 2 billion U.S. dollar.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

