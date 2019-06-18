Parkland Shooting survivor and Second Amendment activist Kyle Kashuv taped an apologetic video on Tuesday following Harvard University’s decision to withdraw his acceptance to their school.

The university rescinded Kashuv’s acceptance amid revelations of his racist social media posts as a 16-year-old. Kashuv’s rejection has sparked numerous public debates about what it takes for people to earn redemption for their past transgressions, and in a new video released by the Daily Caller, Kashuv issued a new apology and talked about how he tried to explain himself to Harvard’s Admissions Committee.

“A few weeks ago, I was made aware of some extremely terrible things I said when I was 16…months before the shooting,” Kashuv said. “I immediately apologized, not because I had to, but because it was the right thing to do.”

Kashuv went on to claim that his remarks were released by “vindictive peers” who wanted to “destroy my reputation” and torpedo his acceptance to Harvard.

“I know forgiveness is earned not given,” he said, describing his efforts to lobby Harvard to reconsider. “I’m not that person today…I don’t even recognize the person who said those things.”

Kashuv later took things in a surprising direction by giving a shoutout to people from “the liberal left” who believe it is “insane” for Harvard to reject him.

“We should still be able to live in a society where kids can grow and kids can change, and past mistakes don’t forever brand you as irredeemable,” Kashuv said. “It’s really been those people who’ve really been really hitting Harvard and saying ‘you guys kowtowed to the mob and acted incorrectly.'”

Kashuv concluded by reiterating that he can’t change the past, but he insists he wants to “right this wrong,” and earn forgiveness from his critics.

Watch above, via The Daily Caller.

