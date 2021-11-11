Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mom Speaks Out to Sean Hannity: Biden ‘Defamed Him’ as a White Supremacist

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother spoke out in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday night as her son’s murder trial continues.

Wendy Rittenhouse teared up reacting to the moment her son burst out crying on the stand.

Hannity told her, “I read people pretty well. I’ve done it my whole life. And that seemed like a classic panic attack.”

“I just broke down with Kyle crying like that,” she said. “It made me feel heartbroken, sad. And I wanted to just go up there and hug him and tell him it would be okay.”

Hannity then referenced a video President Joe Biden made after last year’s chaotic presidential debate with Donald Trump.

This was the debate where Trump was repeatedly challenged to condemn white supremacists and where he infamously said, “Stand back and stand by.”

Biden’s Twitter account later posted a video with the caption, “There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night.”

There’s no other way to put it: the President of the United States refused to disavow white supremacists on the debate stage last night. pic.twitter.com/Q3VZTW1vUV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020

The clip featured footage of the white supremacists in Charlottesville and, as the audio of Chris Wallace referencing violence in Kenosha plays, showed an image of Rittenhouse.

It was later reported that Rittenhouse was suing Biden for defamation.

Hannity asked his mother Thursday, “When the then-candidate, now President of the United States, and other elected officials, that don’t know anything about your son refer to him as a white supremacist, I have yet to see any evidence whatsoever that he is such a person. When prominent people say that, how did that impact you and how did it impact him?”

“I was in shock. I was angry,” she responded.

“President Biden don’t know my son whatsoever. He’s not a white supremacist. He’s not a racist. And he did that for the votes. And I was so angry for a while at him and what he did to my son, he defamed him.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com