Fox News’ Washington, D.C., bureau got a major facelift, which was unveiled this week ahead of the network’s 25th anniversary.

Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News Media President Jay Wallace, and Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott were at Thursday’s ribbon-cutting of the bureau, the renovation for which was completed in September. The appearance by Murdoch marks a return stateside after having left to Australia during the pandemic.

During the ceremony, Murdoch said:

It’s hard to believe that when I was last here was just before that pandemic and it’s probably 20 months ago. And to see the transformation of this space in barely a year and a half is really inspirational and incredible to see. But it’s important to remember when we look around and we see these expensive screens and beautiful computers and such a stunning newsroom and the bricks and mortar, the physicality of it. But that’s not what the investment is in. It’s not in the carpet, in the chairs and the computers. But the investment is in the Fox News culture and the work environment. And the reason is to give all of you the space and the environment to continue to do your very best work. And that’s why we’re so proud of this space here.

The majority of the bureau’s staff was remote due to the coronavirus pandemic during most of the renovation, a network spokesperson said.

The bureau includes new state-of-the-art equipment and more floor space for employees to work in that the bureau had previously been cramped with desks and felt like a maze of hallways. The renovated bureau includes two television studios and four radio studios.

According to Fox:

The newsroom features what network producers and on-air personalities refer to as “the compass” and/or “the ring.” The compass was built with 12 75-inch television monitors inside the ring and 40 32-inch television monitors outside of the ring (20 monitors facing inside the ring and 20 facing outside the ring). The visual support allows every employee in the newsroom to have up-to-the-minute images and live news feeds from all FOX News Media inbound and outbound remote positions, including, but not limited to New York, the White House, Capitol Hill, the State Department, the Pentagon as well as major cities where breaking news is taking place.

Additionally, the bureau’s new greenroom is named after the late Fox News contributor Charles Krauthammer, while one of the radio studios is named after the late former Fox News Sunday host and White House Press Secretary Tony Snow.

Suzanne Scott said of the Krauthammer studio: “This is also a moment to remember an extraordinary voice and a gentle giant in our business who we continue to miss every day here at FOX News Media. And today, we’re going to do two dedications as faces here in the D.C. bureau. We think it’s appropriate. You can see the painting of Charles Krauthammer and then new going to be unveiled this afternoon, plaque.”

