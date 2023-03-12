Heroic Lady Gaga Rushes to the Rescue of Photographer Who Fell on Oscars Red Carpet

Singer and actress Lady Gaga stopped her walk down the red carpet at the 95th Annual Academy Awards to rush to the aid of a photographer who took quite a dramatic spill.

The moment was caught from several different angles and of course got plenty of attention on Twitter.

It’s kind of self-explanatory if you watch. She was walking down the red carpet, and then the photographer fell. Gaga turned to see, bolted into action, and offered aid.

Watch:

Lady Gaga stops to help photographer who fell at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4w4MNCO89X — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

Another video of Lady Gaga helping a photographer on the red carpet at the #Oscar pic.twitter.com/emAu4x7E8i — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) March 13, 2023

No word yet on what her Superhero name will be. We would assume it’ll .. well it’ll just be Lady Gaga. It already sounds like one.

Watch above via the fact that everyone has phone cameras all the time, and the Oscars on ABC.

