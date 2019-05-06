comScore

Lady Gaga Wears FOUR Outfits and Other Stars Stun at the Met Gala (UPDATES)

By Mediaite StaffMay 6th, 2019, 7:18 pm

The Met Gala — an annual fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City best known for wild outfits and fake viral photos of jaw-dropping gymnastics — is upon us.

This year’s theme celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s latest annual fashion exhibition: “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The stars that strutted across the red carpet certainly delivered.

Lady Gaga, fresh off the wild success of her film A Star is Born, wowed with four — literally four — outfits she revealed with a tasteful yet campy strip tease before the cameras.

Check out the evolution of Gaga’s outfit below:

Somehow, Billy Porter might have upstaged her:

Legendary Harlem designer Dapper Dan, currently working with Gucci, made his first appearance at the event:

He also had a hand in the outfits of several attendees, including model Ashley Graham and rapper 21 Savage:

Serena Williams wore an intricate yellow gown with neon Air Force 1s:

Jared Leto wore his own head:

Celine Dion rocked a gown that, according to CNN, is from Oscar de la Renta and weighs 22-pounds:

Harry Styles and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele wore … bows?

FRANK 👏 OCEAN 👏 WORE 👏 A 👏 PRADA 👏 SHELL 👏 JACKET 👏 AND 👏 TOOK 👏 PHOTOS 👏 OF 👏 THE 👏 PHOTOGRAPHERS 👏 WITH 👏 A 👏 CONTAX 👏:

Katy Perry showed up as a chandelier:

