The Met Gala — an annual fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City best known for wild outfits and fake viral photos of jaw-dropping gymnastics — is upon us.

This year’s theme celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s latest annual fashion exhibition: “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The stars that strutted across the red carpet certainly delivered.

Lady Gaga, fresh off the wild success of her film A Star is Born, wowed with four — literally four — outfits she revealed with a tasteful yet campy strip tease before the cameras.

Check out the evolution of Gaga’s outfit below:

ok so lady gaga is a walking goddess #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/aA3aMkNXM5 — sipora (@siporawest) May 6, 2019

Stanning Gaga for the last decade has been the best investment I’ve ever made. pic.twitter.com/Inj6KbealV — Kalhan F. Rosenblatt (@KalhanR) May 6, 2019

Somehow, Billy Porter might have upstaged her:

Legendary Harlem designer Dapper Dan, currently working with Gucci, made his first appearance at the event:

Dapper Dan making his first appearance at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SF1MuszyXR — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 6, 2019

He also had a hand in the outfits of several attendees, including model Ashley Graham and rapper 21 Savage:

Ashley Graham in Dapper Dan for the 2019 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZOGXsgWiJp — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 6, 2019

21 Savage walked the carpet with a fresh Dapper Dan fit. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CKiY0RQhwL — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 6, 2019

Serena Williams wore an intricate yellow gown with neon Air Force 1s:

Serena Williams, true to her brand, with train #MetGala She looks like a floral superwoman pic.twitter.com/qEI6LjBQhZ — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 6, 2019

Jared Leto wore his own head:

Celine Dion rocked a gown that, according to CNN, is from Oscar de la Renta and weighs 22-pounds:

Céline Dion and her legs at the Met Gala. There were MOMENTS of GOLD and there were FLASHES of LIGHT, amen. pic.twitter.com/b4RBsKk73v — Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) May 6, 2019

Harry Styles and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele wore … bows?

Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele declare the end of the tux #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Es4Cofs4p4 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 6, 2019

FRANK 👏 OCEAN 👏 WORE 👏 A 👏 PRADA 👏 SHELL 👏 JACKET 👏 AND 👏 TOOK 👏 PHOTOS 👏 OF 👏 THE 👏 PHOTOGRAPHERS 👏 WITH 👏 A 👏 CONTAX 👏:

Katy Perry showed up as a chandelier:

