The Met Gala — an annual fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City best known for wild outfits and fake viral photos of jaw-dropping gymnastics — is upon us.
This year’s theme celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute’s latest annual fashion exhibition: “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” The stars that strutted across the red carpet certainly delivered.
Lady Gaga, fresh off the wild success of her film A Star is Born, wowed with four — literally four — outfits she revealed with a tasteful yet campy strip tease before the cameras.
Check out the evolution of Gaga’s outfit below:
ok so lady gaga is a walking goddess #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/aA3aMkNXM5
— sipora (@siporawest) May 6, 2019
Stanning Gaga for the last decade has been the best investment I’ve ever made. pic.twitter.com/Inj6KbealV
— Kalhan F. Rosenblatt (@KalhanR) May 6, 2019
Somehow, Billy Porter might have upstaged her:
BILLY PORTER HAS ARRIVED!!!!!!!!! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/MaxMQuaGgZ
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2019
just @theebillyporter with a casual slay 💁🏾♀️ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/EJYJbJTSgm
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2019
Legendary Harlem designer Dapper Dan, currently working with Gucci, made his first appearance at the event:
Dapper Dan making his first appearance at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SF1MuszyXR
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 6, 2019
He also had a hand in the outfits of several attendees, including model Ashley Graham and rapper 21 Savage:
Ashley Graham in Dapper Dan for the 2019 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ZOGXsgWiJp
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 6, 2019
21 Savage walked the carpet with a fresh Dapper Dan fit. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/CKiY0RQhwL
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 6, 2019
Serena Williams wore an intricate yellow gown with neon Air Force 1s:
Serena Williams, true to her brand, with train #MetGala She looks like a floral superwoman pic.twitter.com/qEI6LjBQhZ
— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 6, 2019
Jared Leto wore his own head:
Jared Leto recreates the @Gucci carrying-your-own-head moment. It’s called a cephalophore #MetGala pic.twitter.com/KmZple34Pn
— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 6, 2019
Celine Dion rocked a gown that, according to CNN, is from Oscar de la Renta and weighs 22-pounds:
Céline Dion and her legs at the Met Gala. There were MOMENTS of GOLD and there were FLASHES of LIGHT, amen. pic.twitter.com/b4RBsKk73v
— Chris Hanna (@Chris_Hanna) May 6, 2019
Harry Styles and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele wore … bows?
Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele declare the end of the tux #MetGala pic.twitter.com/Es4Cofs4p4
— Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) May 6, 2019
FRANK 👏 OCEAN 👏 WORE 👏 A 👏 PRADA 👏 SHELL 👏 JACKET 👏 AND 👏 TOOK 👏 PHOTOS 👏 OF 👏 THE 👏 PHOTOGRAPHERS 👏 WITH 👏 A 👏 CONTAX 👏:
Frank Ocean in Prada #MetGala pic.twitter.com/RDoEFJMJhW
— Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) May 6, 2019
Katy Perry showed up as a chandelier:
From fireworks to chandelier! @katyperry illuminates the red carpet. #MetGala #MetCamp #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/c4w4YfnEhD
— The Met (@metmuseum) May 6, 2019
Stay tuned for updates…
[Featured photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue]
