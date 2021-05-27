Land of the WHAT, Now? Watch Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Hilariously Botch an Iconic American Credo Live On Fox News

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp suffered a hilarious brain fart live on the air when he tried to invoke the lyrical patriotism of Francis Scott Key, but landed on something that sounded more like Homer J. Simpson.

On Wednesday night’s episode of Fox News Primetime, conservative Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones hosted Kemp for a segment on Kemp’s prohibition on public schools requiring masks.

As the segment wound down, Jones told Kemp “At the end of the day, governor, it comes down to choice. Adults get to make the choices, and if they want to take the vaccine it is available to them. If they decide not to, the states should not punish them. So I thank you for your leadership on this issue, governor.”

“Thanks, Lawrence, it is America, the land of the home,” Kemp said, then paused and added “… and freedom … reigns,” or possibly “freedom … brains.”

“For now, it is,” Jones agreed.

Kemp was likely trying to place the lyric “The land of the free and the home of the brave,” with a slight detour into the song catalog of Jesus Culture and/or an attempt to invoke the lyric “let freedom ring” from the American version of “God Save the Queen.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]