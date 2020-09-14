Lara Logan Suggests Democratic Leaders Ignore the Violence in Their Cities Because it ‘Benefits Them’

Fox’s Lara Logan suggested Democratic leaders choose to not put an end to violence in their cities — including the shooting of two LA police officers — because it “benefits them” in an appearance on Fox & Friends Monday.

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were shot at close range in an ambush Saturday night in Compton. Both officers underwent surgery for their gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked Logan about the incident and questioned if she believes the shooting ties into a bigger picture, especially after videos circulating online showed some people protesting outside of the hospital.

“Well, you’re right, Brian there’s a much more strategic objective here and those chants, ‘We hope they die,’ those are intended to incite. Right? These are agitators and trained and professional agitators who know how to whip up a crowd and whose messages are designed to divide the country,” Logan said. “They aren’t designed to unite Americans. They have been trying to provoke a race war from the very very beginning so these are the kind of tactics that I saw used on the battlefield in Iraq for example, where insurgents need to create the impression they’re a much bigger force than they really are.”

Logan then reflected on the Kent State shooting and the protests throughout South Africa’s history, noting that while these events have been recorded as tragedies, fear also played a crucial factor.

Kilmeade claimed that attacks on law enforcement — like the shooting in Los Angeles — help President Donald Trump’s chances of getting reelected, before asking, “Why would they do it?

“Well you just hit on something extremely important here. This is what the intelligence community right now is wrestling with. This is what law enforcement is wrestling with because it’s very obvious that the more the violence escalates, the more people you push away because people are afraid, right?” Logan replied. “The vast majority of people in this country are still white people if you look at the population demographics and if you’re targeting white people every day there are more and more people who are afraid and that’s more and more of your voters as well, so why would you alienate them?”

Logan went on to suggest that Democratic leaders support the violence because “it benefits them.”

“What the intelligence community is looking at very, very closely is who else benefits from this? This is happening primarily in Democrat-run cities and in Democrat states. Where it could be stopped at any time. We have the means to stop this if we want to. So they’re not stopping it, which, therefore it benefits them in some way,” she added. “Who else does it benefit? For example, the Communist Party of China and Marxists, the Marxist ideology is alive and well on the streets and in the city councils and it’s being pushed so they share a common interest right now, and this is a moment where Intel officials are particularly worried about that external threat and particularly China.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

