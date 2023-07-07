Lara Trump Boasts There Was No Cocaine Scandal in Her Father-in-Law’s White House

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, boasted on Friday that there had been no cocaine scandal in her father-in-law’s presidential administration after a bag of cocaine was discovered in President Joe Biden’s White House.

During an appearance on Newsmax’s The Balance with Eric Bolling, Trump protested that if cocaine had been found in her father-in-law’s White House, there would be “wall to wall coverage, people would be in hysterics. The left would be melting down.”

She argued, “But this is pretty part and parcel coverage to what we’ve seen throughout the entire Biden administration. This is an administration that operates not in transparency, but in smoke and mirrors. You kind of just get a big fog over everything. Whenever there’s any question asked, you’re very lucky if it is even addressed.”

Trump went on to suggest that the culprit could be found using the White House’s security cameras:

Here we are with an illegal substance being brought into the White House. I know this entrance very well as a member of the family, myself at one time, I know how I got to enter the White House, but I know how everyone else entered the White House. There is no doubt they can very easily figure out where this came from, who brought it in. They can review the cameras as to the people who went in this very specific area and figure it out, but for some reason Eric, we have no real answers on this one.

She continued, “The one thing I know is that during the Trump administration, we did not have cocaine or any other illegal substances being brought into the White House,” before adding, “Nor did we have men posing as women exposing their breasts on the White House lawn,” in reference to the incident last month where a transgender model flashed her breasts at Biden’s White House Pride party.

“It is just completely crazy, but sadly no one is surprised to see this sort of thing happen,” Trump concluded.

Watch above via Newsmax.

