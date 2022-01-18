Lara Trump Complains Biden Is Taking Too Much Time Off: ‘Roll Up Your Sleeves, Get to Work’

Fox News contributor Lara Trump complained on Hannity Tuesday night that President Joe Biden is taking too many vacations.

Some Republicans and reporters have criticized Biden for his frequent trips back home to Wilmington, Delaware, which is a 25-minute flight from Washington, D.C.

“I’m old enough to remember when we had a president who worked all day, every day for the American people,” said Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law by way of Eric.

“And by the way, he took no salary. Of course, I’m talking about president Donald Trump,” she said for anyone who could not figure that out.

Of course, Trump famously spent much time away from the White House, often at properties he owned. During his presidency, he reportedly visited golf properties around 150 times while playing golf on at least 298 of those visits. On average, that’s one visit to a golf property every 10 days, and one round of golf every five days.

Lara Trump then claimed Biden has been vacationing for a quarter of his presidency.

“I remember when the press and the Democrats would go crazy if Donald Trump got anywhere near a golf course,” she groused. “Now he clearly wasn’t golfing a quarter of his presidency, but let me refresh everybody’s mind out there about what had happened at about this same point in Donald Trump’s presidency one year into office: the American people had the biggest tax cuts in American history under president Donald Trump.”

She stated that “every single thing [Biden] has done has hurt the American people” and said it’s time for him to stop going to Delaware.

“So I think it is time to stop vacationing, Joe Biden. I think instead of walking your dog masked up on the beach in Delaware – by the way, we still and know what happened to the first dog – it’s time to roll your sleeves up, get to work in the White House because vacationing clearly is not working.”

When Trump was president, in some cases his properties charged the Secret Service as much as $650 per night. In one instance, the agency tasked with keeping him and his family safe was charged $17,000 a month to rent a three-room cottage at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

The Secret Service still provides protection for the former president.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com