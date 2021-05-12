Lara Trump Defends Cheney Ouster By Noting Many Republicans ‘Still Have a Lot of Questions’ About Election Trump Lost

Fox & Friends brought Lara Trump on to comment about Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) ouster from GOP leadership because the congresswoman refuses to get in line behind Trump’s father-in-law.

Lara Trump, a paid Fox News contributor since March, appeared Wednesday on Fox & Friends, and she was asked for her reaction to Cheney’s speech before the House GOP vote that ousted her as Republican conference chair. Fox aired the portion of Cheney’s speech where she defied the majority of the Republican Party by condemning former President Donald Trump, rejecting his lies about the 2020 election, and accusing him of undermining American democracy.

Lara Trump was given the floor to comment shortly after, and she began by saying Cheney “really doesn’t represent, I think, the views of most Republicans out there, the views of our party.”

She continued:

Look, there are 75 million Americans out there that voted for President Donald Trump that still have a lot of questions about this election. We can’t just let it go. We can’t just sweep it under the rug, and so, whenever you stop representing the party that, when, again the third in leadership there, you really probably shouldn’t have a leadership role.

Lara Trump went on to support the push to have Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) replace Cheney. She got no pushback from Fox & Friends for once again impugning the integrity of the election.

In Cheney’s speech, it should be noted, the Republican from Wyoming said “More than 60 state and federal courts, including multiple judges the former president appointed have rejected his claims.”

“The Trump Department of Justice investigated the former president’s claims of widespread fraud and found no evidence to support them. The election is over.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]