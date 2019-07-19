The president’s daughter-in-law and Trump 2020 campaign advisor Lara Trump attempted to distance Donald Trump from the chorus of “send her back” shouted by his supporters at a rally this week, while also falsely claiming that only “a couple” of attendees contributed to the racist chants.

“He wasn’t the one that was chanting it,” Lara Trump said during an interview with Fox Business on Friday morning. “The crowd themselves started chanting this. It wasn’t the whole crowd. It was a couple of people right there in the front but he didn’t say it.”

The first daughter-in-law failed to note that the president started the racist attacks against Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley on Sunday when he tweeted that the four should leave the U.S. and “go back” to other countries. Additionally, video of the rally clearly shows a large number of rally-goers contributed to the chant, as it became progressively louder as it dragged on for roughly 13 seconds.

“I mean, what can you do? No matter what he would have done, actually, by the way, it would have been a problem for the mainstream media and everybody would have attacked him,” Lara Trump added.

After being asked if it “is racist” to tell minority Americans to “go back,” the Trump campaign advisor insisted that “if anybody doesn’t love this country, it is not a racist thing to tell them to leave, whoever you are.”

“This has turned into such a big deal now, but that’s at the base of it what he’s saying, these people say they don’t love our country, they call it garbage, they are constantly attacking people that are trying to keep us safe,” she continued, “why are you here?”

After his Greenville, North Carolina rally where supporters began the “send her back” chants, Trump himself attempted to distance his campaign from the racist comments, saying that he “felt a little bit badly about it. But I will say this, I did — and I started speaking very quickly. But it started up rather fast.” Though, the chant — reminiscent of past Trump rallies’ raucous “build the wall” and “lock her up” moments — actually went on for some time before the president cut in to continue his speech.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

