Lara Trump Responds to Bernie Sanders’ Jab at POTUS: People Don’t Care About Trump’s Tax Returns

During his big Fox News town hall, Senator Bernie Sanders told moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum they should ask President Donald Trump about his tax returns.

After the town hall MacCallum spoke with Trump 2020 senior advisor Lara Trump––the president’s daughter-in-law––and asked her about it.

“Oh, my gosh, we’re back to the tax returns!” Trump responded.

She continued on to claim that people do not care:

“There is no law that says that a candidate has to release their tax returns. This is just something that has happened over the course of many years in this country, and it’s kind of become a standard practice, but Donald Trump said in 2016 he was under audit. He legally––his counsel told him he could not release his tax returns. They advised him against it. I think he listened to them, quite smartly. He is still under audit, he is still not releasing his tax returns. The people––in 2016––of this country did not care about it. I don’t think they care about it now.”

She added Democrats are using it as a talking point to shift away from Russia.

