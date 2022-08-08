Lara Trump Says Former President Was ‘Shocked’ by FBI Raid: ‘This Should Shake You to Your Core’

Former President Donald Trump was “shocked” to learn the FBI was raiding his private residence in Florida on Monday, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump said.

The former president announced early Monday evening his exclusive resort in Palm Beach was being raided by FBI agents.

“Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Donald Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

The raid was reportedly conducted on behalf of the National Archives in connection with 15 boxes Trump took with him when he left the White House. Some of the boxes allegedly contained classified information.

Cable news guests and hosts on all networks expressed their dismay when the news broke, as did many of the former president’s supporters.

Lara Trump told Fox News Monday evening how her father-in-law took the news.

Filling in for Tucker Carlson, network host Will Cain asked her, “Have you spoken to the former president, how is he doing, what is the attitude of the family?”

She responded:

I have spoken to my father-in-law. I got to tell you, you know, he’s as shocked as anybody. I think for someone – and anyone quite frankly – who loves this country, and believes in America, this should shake you to your core. What has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of you guests have already talked about, will, have we seen something like this happen, where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States. Think about this. If this is what they’re able to do to the former President of the United States, think about they could do to you, to anybody in America.

Lara Trump claimed the raid was political in nature, and said the former president is prepared to announce another bid for the White House at any moment.

Cain asked her if the former president knew about the purpose of the search. She said it is common knowledge he enjoys keeping pieces of memorabilia such as “newspaper clippings” and similar items, and that is what he took with him to Florida.

Watch above, via Fox News.

