Lara Trump Says Ivanka Has Done ‘More for Women in This Country Than Almost Anyone Else’

First Daughter-in-Law and Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump claims that senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump has done “more for women in this country than almost anyone else.”

During a pre-State of the Union address interview on Tuesday night’s edition of Fox News’ The Story with Martha MacCallum, the host asked Mrs. Trump how she feels about an art exhibit in which spectators are invited to throw crumbs at an Ivanka lookalike, who then vacuums them up.

“As a family member, as an American, as a woman, I’m disgusted by this,” Trump said. “This is supposed party of women, the Democrats, and the far left, and Hollywood, to do something like this…”

There os no evidence that the exhibit is not in any way affiliated with the Democratic Party, and the artist, Jennifer Rubell, lives and works in New York City, not Hollywood.

“By the way,” Trump continued, “a woman who has done arguably more for women in this country than almost anyone else, I mean, the things that she works on day to day and the major accomplishments we have seen in this administration thanks to my sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, are incredible.”

Lara Trump’s claim that Ivanka “has done arguably more for women in this country than almost anyone else” comes the day after civil rights icon Rosa Parks would have turned 106 years old.

