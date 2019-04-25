Lara Trump Says Refugees Are ‘One of the Worst Things That Ever Happened to Germany’

First Daughter-in-Law and senior Trump campaign official Lara Trump weighed in on “one of the worst things that ever happened to Germany,” and it was not the Nazis.

On Thursday morning’s edition of Fox Business Network’s Varney & Company, host Stuart Varney and Mrs. Trump praised Donald Trump for trying to “change the asylum laws,” and decried the influx of migrants fleeing violence in Central America, all with video of those migrants playing in the background.

“That videotape reminds me of what happened in Europe,” Varney said, “when there was a march across Europe by a million people who wanted to get into Western Europe. Angela Merkel let them in. Open borders.”

“It was the downfall of Germany,” Trump agreed, adding that it was “One of the worst things that ever happened to Germany. This president knows that. He’s trying to prevent that from happening here.”

Speaking of Germany, though, others have compared the Trump administration’s unwelcoming policies toward asylum-seekers with the 1939 voyage of the St. Louis, a ship that was carrying 937 Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany that was turned away from the United States. Two-hundred and fifty-four of them died in the Holocaust.

Watch the clip above, via FBN.

