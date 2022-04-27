Fox News Business Network host Larry David Kudlow turned Wednesday’s edition of America Reports into a veritable airing of grievances about minor annoyances around the house, including incandescent light bulbs, shower heads, and toilets.

David Kudlow appeared as a guest at the end of the show to discuss the Biden administration’s decision to phase out older, energy-intensive incandescent light bulbs. Specifically, the Department of Energy will require that new light bulbs emit a minimum brightness of 45 lumens per watt, which will mean lights out for incandescent bulbs.

The decision continues a Bush and Obama era policy to move away from less energy-efficient bulbs toward LED bulbs. But this transition was halted by former President Donald Trump, in whose administration David Kudlow served.

“First of all, this is a lousy idea,” David Kudlow told anchors John Roberts and Sandra Smith, noting Trump’s fixation on household staples such as light bulbs, dishwashers, showerheads, and toilet bowls.

“Trump said that incandescent light bulbs made him look better. He argued that strenuously. But, the point he was making, which I’m going to make in general is, first of all, incandescent bulbs make everyone look better. The LED bulbs cast this sort of odd, bluish–”

“Hold on, John, are you listening?” Smith interrupted. “John favors the LED lights.”

“John, you would look better under an incandescent bulb,” she retorted.

“How do I look now?”Roberts asked before telling David Kudlow. “You look great.”

Roberts explained the set is under LED lighting.

“But incandescent would make it even better,” David Kudlow protested. “You can’t see anything with the LED. That’s the whole problem. You get this weird, blue haze. I mean look, I will say this. From a policy standpoint, what the Trump administration was driving at is consumer choice. That’s all. Do you want the government to tell you what your light bulb should be, or should you have a choice?”

David Kudlow moved on to griping about the kinds of showerheads he says environmentalists and many Democrats want people to use.

“The other part of the package is showerheads,” he went on. “Trump wanted to allow powerful water flow so you could have a great shower. The greenies would have you in the shower with just a little drip drip drip. You can’t wash your hair, and you can’t, you know, have a nice shower. I don’t want to get too detailed about this.”

Kudlow also complained about low-power dishwashers.

“The greenies want the dishwasher to take three or four hours,” said David Kudlow, “because, again, in the name of saving water, they want a little, drip, drip, drip, and you have to go in your sink and wash the thing before you even put it in the dishwasher.”

He then pivoted to toilets.

“The fact of the matter is, the greenies want the water level in your toilet bowl to be very, very low and President Trump felt it should be a little higher,” David Kudlow explained.

“Larry, I covered the entire Trump administration and often spoke with you on the driveway at the White House,” noted Roberts, “and I never knew the degree of minutiae that you really got into there.”

“You know John,” David Kudlow replied, “I look back on it, and I never knew either.”

Watch above via Fox News.

