Larry Kudlow, who served as National Economic Council director under President Donald Trump, kicked off his new Fox Business program on Tuesday. And in addition to taking a few swipes at President Joe Biden — including saying the current president “may be the most far-left progressive president we have ever had” — he addressed his hot mic moment earlier teeing off on Vice President Kamala Harris.

Earlier in the day, Kudlow could be heard shouting “bullshit!” as Fox teased an upcoming segment on Harris, who said in a recent interview, “There was no national strategy or plan for vaccinations. We were leaving it to the states and the local leaders to try and figure it out. In many ways, we are starting from scratch on something that has been raging for almost an entire year.”

After an opening message to viewers, Kudlow addressed his outburst:

“Vice President Kamala Harris falsely telling Axios that the Biden administration is ‘starting from scratch’ on the vaccine rollout… Earlier on Fox News Channel, I made some comments about that clip. You might have read about it. If not, you can Google it. I may have said a bad word. I’m not usually a guy who swears. But what the vice president said just burned me up, it is simply not true, okay? It is somewhere between cognitive dissonance and an outright falsehood lie.”

Kudlow said that “not everything went perfectly” during the Trump administration — he himself was criticized for comments he made about the pandemic last year — but said, “Warp Speed was one of our greatest triumphs.”

Later on in the program, Kudlow apologized for his “cuss words” but continued to defend the Trump administration’s vaccine rollout.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

