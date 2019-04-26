Larry Kudlow Compliments Joe Biden: He’s a ‘Good Man’ with a ‘Great Sense of Humor’

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow complimented Joe Biden in light of his 2020 campaign announcement yesterday, saying the former vice president is a “good man” with a “great sense of humor.”

Kudlow made the comments during an appearance on Fox News this morning, which began with the White House aide suggesting to host Bill Hemmer that the “socialist wing of the Democratic Party can’t win” in 2020.

“They cannot win. Nobody wants to have universal healthcare, cut GDP by 15 percent,” Kudlow predicted. “The green new deal which would destroy — that socialist message is a sure loser, okay?”

“Now, I’ve known Joe Biden a long time. I happen to think he is a good man — I’m speaking personally,” he continued. “Great sense of humor. Always kind to me. I loved interviewing him when I had a job like yours once upon a time.”

Kudlow went on to raise questions about Biden’s campaign and if he will side with other 2020 candidates who are promoting leftist policies.

“What I don’t know is whether Joe Biden will run on the kinds of pro-growth economic policies that Donald Trump has put in place and whether vice president Biden will work to keep the prosperity cycle going,” he said. “He wasn’t very clear about that in his announcement speech. I’m not going to jump on him, I want to wait and see what he is saying, but I think his party is going the wrong way.”

He went on to say that the proposed Medicare for All and Green New Deal programs “would destroy Medicare and the energy sector.”

“Joe Biden is a blue collar guy, I get that, but… under President Trump blue collar workers are booming,” Kudlow added. “Will Mr. Biden promote growth policies or will he promote big centralized government collectivist policies like the rest of his party? We’ll have to wait and see.”

Kudlow’s boss, President Donald Trump, does not share the same warm feelings for Biden.

“Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe,” Trump wrote in a taunting Twitter post welcoming Biden to the 2020 race yesterday. “I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

