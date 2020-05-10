White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow bashed former president Barack Obama for criticizing his successor’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, Kudlow was asked for his reaction to a leaked phone call in which Obama ripped Donald Trump’s administration on multiple fronts. On Trump’s handling of the Covid-19 health crisis, Obama called it “an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset — of ‘what’s in it for me’ and ‘to heck with everybody else’ — when that mindset is operationalized in our government.”

“With all due to respect the former president – I don’t want to get into a political back and forth here – I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Kudlow responded. He went on to shower praise on Trump’s coronavirus response before turning back and saying once more “I don’t understand what President Obama is saying.”

“It sounds so darn political to me,” Kudlow said. “Look, what we have done may not be 100 percent perfect. These things happen once every 100 years, but the overall picture is we created a massive health and safety infrastructure to deal with the pandemic here in the United States, and judging from the results, where there has been a flattening in the rate of growth in infection rates and mortality rates. It’s working, we’re preparing to reopen the economy, and when we do…we’re gonna see a very strong second half of the year.”

Watch above, via ABC.

