Larry Kudlow Laughs Like a Cartoon Villain Because Tesla Workers Don’t Have a Union: ‘A Wonderful Story’

Fox Business Network’s Larry Kudlow laughed maniacally on Friday as he lauded Tesla CEO Elon Musk for building electric vehicles without union workers. The former Trump economic advisor called it “a wonderful story.”

Kudlow hosted Sen. John Thune (R-SD), who lamented that Democrats “are obsessed with electric vehicles to the exclusion of everything else,” meaning fossil fuel-powered automobiles.

“By the way, I’m into electric cars if my friend Elon Musk builds them in a non-union shop,” said Kudlow, laughing sinisterly and all but twisting his nonexistent mustache. “And they don’t invite him to the White House. They invite GM and Ford and Chrysler, but they will not invite Elon ’cause he has some union, but mostly non-union shops. It’s a wonderful story.”

Kudlow continued laughing – approvingly – at the fact Musk has so far managed to quash attempts by his employees to unionize.

Like many CEOs, Musk has been openly hostile toward efforts by his workers to form a union. Last year the National Labor Relations Board and a judge ruled that Musk illegally fired an employee for engaging in union activity. Musk was also ordered to delete an anti-unionization tweet he sent that the board and the judge deemed to be an unlawful attempt to dissuade workers from unionizing. They considered it a threat to decrease his employees’ compensation.

“[W]hy pay union dues & give up stock options for nothing?” Musk had tweeted.

Kudlow thinks this is all just dandy. He has praised Musk in the past for his non-union workforce, as well as Musk’s opposition to President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Musk has also expressed frustration that, with a recent exception, Biden has largely ignored Tesla. Some have speculated this may be over Telsa’s nonunion workforce.

For his part, Musk has said Biden is “controlled by unions.”

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.