Larry Kudlow Rips Into ‘Radical Greenies’ After They’re Arrested at Singing Protest Inside Schumer’s Office: ‘This Story Gets Sicker and Sicker’

Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow dubbed liberal protesters arrested after a sit-in at Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) office “radical greenies” who represent a war between “the left, the far left, and the completely over the edge interplanetary left.”

House staffers were taken into police custody on Monday after holding a protest in Schumer’s office, pushing the senator to restart negotiations on emergency climate change legislation.

Images of the staffers showed them holding signs with messages like “Keep negotiating, Chuck!” and “Our farms are flooding.” Footage from the protest also showed the demonstrators singing the pro-union song Solidarity Forever.

Right now: 17 congressional staffers are sitting in at Chuck Schumer’s office in the Senate, demanding that he reopen climate negotiations. pic.twitter.com/cVxDHgrwdu — Andrew Marantz (@andrewmarantz) July 25, 2022

Congressional staffers are staging a sit-in right now at @SenSchumer‘s office to protest on behalf of climate legislationpic.twitter.com/KdEZZQPSoA — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 25, 2022

Kudlow argued that what these “radical greenies” want is a “totalitarian green state.”

As we come on air tonight, there is actually a sit-in going in Chuck Schumer’s office by radical greenies protesting the fact that chuck and [Joe] Biden have not yet adopted so-called emergency measures that would unconstitutionally ignore the supreme court and turn the U.S. into a totalitarian green state. This story gets sicker and sicker. I mean it’s a battle between the left, the far left, and the completely over the edge interplanetary left but, question, are Republicans really riding to the rescue, especially senate Republicans?

NBC News’ Julia Jester spoke to one protester named Saul Levin who works for Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) after he was detained by police. The staffer accused Schumer of “giving up” on climate change.

When asked why the protesters targeted Schumer instead of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) since the Democrat is seen as the biggest obstacle for Democrats in passing legislation, including on climate change, the staffer referred to the senator as a “sheep” who strayed from the “herd” and said it’s the job of the party’s leadership to “get the party together.”

USCP arrested six House staffers this afternoon for protesting inside @SenSchumer’s office demanding the majority leader restart negotiations to pass climate legislation. “He’s giving up, but some of us are going to live through the climate crisis,” @saaaauuull told @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/YDHc0N1FFD — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) July 25, 2022

Others arrested at the protest included staffers for Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), and Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Axios reported.

Watch above via Fox Business

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com