Comedian Larry Wilmore slammed President Donald Trump for his inability to express greater empathy to those who’ve suffered and died because of the coronavirus.

Wilmore joined CNN’s Brian Stelter on Sunday for a Reliable Sources discussion on Trump’s early release of his interview for 60 Minutes. As the panel discussed the political calculations behind Trump’s actions, Wilmore offered his doubts that the ploy helped Trump, saying “he doesn’t understand how bad he looks. It’s insane.”

“If he just showed compassion to the people who have been affected by Covid rather than acting like he is Covid Jesus all the time,” Wilmore said. “He’s shown more compassion for Ghislaine Maxwell than he’s shown for any of these victims.”

The Peacock host concluded his point with “If [Trump] just showed a certain amount of leadership, it would just be so much better for him, but he’s just too interested in himself.”

Wilmore’s comments were in reference to the bizarre moment in July when Trump extended well wishes to Maxwell as she faces charges for her alleged role as Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking accomplice. Trump’s comments drew bipartisan outrage though the president doubled down on his words in an interview that followed.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]