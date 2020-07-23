<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and Trevor Noah questioned the return of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force briefings — noting that while he finally recognized the severity of the pandemic, he also wished alleged sex trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, well.

“To give him credit, yesterday’s virus-side chat showed the kind of strong, thoughtful leadership we need …-ed in January,” Colbert joked.

“What? You finally have a strategy and your strategy is to develop a strategy?” Colbert said after playing a clip from Trump’s coronavirus briefing. “Well, now we know why you never wear a mask because all you care about is covering your *ss.”

Colbert called out Trump for continuously calling Covid-19 the “China virus” in an attempt to avoid blame and responsibility.

“When a reporter asked him his thoughts on Jeffery Epstein‘s alleged pedophile sex ring trafficker, and there’s no description I could add that would be worse than that, Ghislaine Maxwell,” the host said.

“So, OK, if you’re keeping score at home, if you’re accused of spray-painting a statue of a Confederate soldier, you’re human scum who should be billy-clubbed in the trachea, but if you’re accused of recruiting middle schoolers to be sexually assaulted by millionaires, you get a greeting card.”

Fallon similarly noted that Trump’s coronavirus strategy is long overdue, joking that it’s “like Ford’s Theater being like, ‘Good news, everyone — we’re beefing up security.’”

“That’s right, he’s working on a strategy now. He was like, ‘The key to disaster response is … timing,” he added. “Yeah, Trump said he’s always supported masks. He was like, ’I wore one as far back as 11 days ago.’”

Fallon noted that things were going well until Trump went off script when he was asked questions following the briefing, and questioned his decision to wish Maxwell well.

After playing the clip of Trump wishing Maxwell well, Fallon joked that he would do a sip take if it weren’t so dangerous.

“Later on, Trump had everyone sign a Hallmark sympathy card that said, ‘Sorry for your sex-trafficking arrest,’” he quipped. “Right after he wished her well, Trump’s staff was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is why we stopped doing these.’”

Meyer’s faulted the media for praising Trump’s “new tone,” dragging them for falling for the same tricks year after year.

“What’s wrong with you guys?” he continued. “How do you keep falling for this? It’s been five years of this B.S. and still, every time President Werewolf over here manages to novocaine his way through a prepared statement without passing out at the podium, you act like he’s a totally different person all of a sudden.”

Meyer’s pointed out that despite his “new tone,” Trump started using the term “China virus” again and still claimed that the virus would eventually disappear.

“My God, I’d say he suffers from extreme short-term memory loss, but then again, he aced that cognitive test, so what do I know?” Meyers joked. “It’s too bad coronavirus can’t be cured by correctly identifying an elephant on a piece of paper.”

The host then addressed Trump’s decision to wish Maxwell well amid his coronavirus briefing — joking that it was the codeword for an assassin looking to take her down.

“In front of millions of Americans, the president publicly sent well wishes to an alleged sex trafficker, while reminding everyone he’s been friends with her for years,” Meyers added. “I mean, you just can’t teach that kind of political talent. Now all Trump has to do is sit back and watch the votes roll in.”

“Oh, no, that’s going to become a Trump rally chant, isn’t it?” Meyers guess. “‘Wish her well! Wish her well!’”

“You know sh*t is bad when even Trump breaks character,” Noah pointed out, referencing the president’s more serious tone.

Similarly to Meyers, Noah pointed out that the media has jumped on every opportunity to praise Trump for changing his tone throughout the pandemic and played a montage of clips starting in March.

The host then addressed Trump’s comments on Maxwell, adding, “Ok, so just to recap: Colin Kaepernick, son of a b*tch, accused child sex trafficker, ‘I wish her well.’”

“This is the one time when nobody would have been upset if Trump had used one of his trademark insults,” he added. ‘Low I.Q. individual,’ ‘horse face,’ ‘hater and loser,’ ‘psycho,’ ‘lock her up’ — anything.”

Noah joked that this is the one time the president decided to become a feminist. “‘She broke the glass ceiling of sex trafficking — you’ve got to respect that,’” he mocked.

Watch above, via YouTube.

