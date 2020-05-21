<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late night hosts Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers mocked President Donald Trump’s attacks on absentee voting, pointing out he falsely claimed Michigan and Nevada were engaging in fraud.

“There are two surefire ways to piss Donald Trump off: showing him that shirtless photo of Obama, and giving people access to mail-in votes,” Noah joked.

On Wednesday, the president threatened to withhold federal funding to Michigan after he falsely claimed its Democratic secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson sent residents illegal ballots. Benson actually said that registered voters would receive ballot applications in the mail, just like her Republican colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia:

Hi! 👋🏼 I also have a name, it’s Jocelyn Benson. And we sent applications, not ballots. Just like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia. https://t.co/kBsu4nHvOy — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) May 20, 2020

Trump has since deleted his tweet, which read:

“Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people ahead of Primaries and the General Election. This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!”

The president similarly threatened to withhold funds to Nevada because they created “a great Voter Fraud scenario.”

Noah noted the false claims, and the hypocrisy on his Wednesday night episode, clarifying, “Michigan isn’t sending out ballots. They’re sending out mail-in ballot applications, just like a bunch of Republican states are also doing, so clearly Trump is looking for an excuse to avoid losing.”

The host then joked that the president will continue to get crazier the closer we get to the election date, before mocking him for sounding like a child playing sports.

‘The results from Wisconsin don’t count. I didn’t say I was ready. Didn’t say I was ready,” he said, mimicking Trump. “OK, I’m ready now — Florida, I win!’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meyers also went after to Trump for threatening to withhold funding from Michigan, adding that no current voting system in the U.S. is reliable.

“President Trump today accused officials in Michigan of illegally sending out almost eight million absentee ballots and claimed he would withhold funding from the state if they, quote, ‘want to go down this voter fraud path.’”

The host then ripped the current election day system for being unreliable, joking that even voting in person is confusing enough to lead to fraud.

“Yeah, you’d hate for us to get rid of our foolproof system of showing up to an abandoned library where an octogenarian looks for your name in a big binder, can’t find it, then finally says, ‘I don’t know. Just go ahead,'” said the host. “Then you step into a portable shower and try to deceiver the Da Vinci Code on how to vote for your preferred candidate, ‘to vote for the comptroller whom you don’t not want to win don’t check off the box next to the other candidate’s name?'”

Watch above, via Youtube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]